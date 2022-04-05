Lewis Hamilton shares his thoughts on upcoming Apple TV+ Formula One Documentary

Formula One World Champion driver Lewis Hamilton recently went on an interview with MotorSportWeek to discuss his career and a recently-acquired Apple TV+ documentary.

Hamilton hopes that the documentary, which is yet to be named, will have a positive impact. It’s believed that the film will feature Hamilton and his team, including both on- and off-track footage and guest interviews. Scott Budnick and Richard Plepler serve as executive producers alongside Hamilton, One Community, Box to Box Films and Penni Throw as producers.

On March 9 Apple announced that it acquired feature documentary rights on Lewis Hamilton, and that it will be appearing exclusively on the Apple TV+ platform.

The Formula One driver said that the process for the film and production was interesting as they had to find the right actors to play the script and the part. There may be other F1-themed content, with one starring Brad Pitt.

