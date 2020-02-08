LG’s Smart TVs to have Dolby Atmos Sound in Apple TV App

An LG spokesman revealed today that some of its smart TVs will have Dolby Atmos support with AirPlay 2 and the Apple TV app. The software update is expected to roll out ‘later this year’.

In related news, LG has recently announced that the Apple TV app can now be downloaded on select 2019 smart TV models in 80 countries and the U.S. LG smart TV owners can go to the TV’s home platform and get it from there. For the newer 2020 models, the Apple TV app comes pre-installed and can be used immediately.

Having the Apple TV app means LG TV owners can watch exclusive content in Apple TV+ and listen to their music collection via iTunes.

Dolby Atmos is an audio technology that provides three-dimensional sound effects for enhanced watching of TV shows and movies. Instead of channels, it moves sounds in three-dimensional space to bring a more immersive experience.