‘Lisey’s Story’ Debut Trailer Appears on Apple’s YouTube Channel

Apple has recently shared its first official trailer of ‘Lisey’s Story’ an original series appearing on Apple TV+.

‘Lisey’s Story’ is an adaptation of the novel of the same name and authored by Stephen King. The series stars Clive Owen and Julianne Moore, with new episodes released weekly. On June 4, there will be two episodes available to watch on Apple TV+.

‘Lisey’s Story’ tells the tale of a widow (Moore) who experiences disturbing events following her marriage with Scott Landon, played by Clive Owen. Warner Bros. and Bad Robot Productions are the producers, while Pablo Larrain serves as the director. The show will be written by Stephen King.

The debut trailer is three minutes long and serves to prep the viewer of what’s ahead. It can be watched on Apple’s official YouTube channel. King mentioned how ‘Lisey’s Story’ was inspired through his marriage to Tabitha King.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.