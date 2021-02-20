‘Lisey’s Story’ to arrive on Apple TV+

Apple is set to launch a new show on Apple TV+ titled ‘Lisey’s Story’, which will be written by Stephen King.

‘Lisey’s Story’ is a limited series that’s based on King’s novels. It tells the story of Lisey and her unsettling experiences. The show stars Julianne Moore as Lisey, with Clive Owen playing her deceased spouse. Warner Bros. Television and Bad Robot Productions will be the producers while Pablo Larrain will be the director.

‘Lisey’s Story’ was announced in the Television Critics Association Press Tour along with ‘Physical’ and ‘Mosquito Coast’. In the same event Apple announced the release date for its gaming themed show ‘Mythic Quest’.

Apple has not provided a launch date for Stephen King’s series but it will be exclusive to the Apple TV+ platform. The monthly streaming service costs $4.99 and offers original content such as ‘Defending Jacob’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘The Beastie Boys’ Story’, among others.