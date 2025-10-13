Los Angeles Lakers Games will be in 3D Vision Pro Live Streams

Select games of the Los Angeles Lakers during this year’s NBA season can be streamed live in the Apple Vision Pro through Apple Immersive. The Spectrum SportsNet app is coming on the Vision Pro headset early in 2026.

You will need a subscription for Spectrum SportsNet+ or an Internet plan from Spectrum, along with visionOS 26, to view live games. The broadcast is exclusive to the broadcasting area of the Lakers in Hawaii, Southern California, and Southern Nevada.

Apple Immersive captures videos that feature Spatial Audio and 8K 180-degree recordings to immerse their viewers, and Apple says the game intensity will be felt by the viewers. Game footage will be caught using the URSA Cine Immersive Live cam from Blackmagic Design.

You can watch highlights and full game replays in the Apple Immersive format on demand, which will be available on the NBA Vision Pro app and Spectrum Sports Net 2-3 days after each game has ended.