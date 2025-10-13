Apple TV

Los Angeles Lakers Games will be in 3D Vision Pro Live Streams

By Samantha Wiley
Los Angeles Lakers Games will be in 3D Vision Pro Live Streams

Select games of the Los Angeles Lakers during this year’s NBA season can be streamed live in the Apple Vision Pro through Apple Immersive. The Spectrum SportsNet app is coming on the Vision Pro headset early in 2026.


You will need a subscription for Spectrum SportsNet+ or an Internet plan from Spectrum, along with visionOS 26, to view live games. The broadcast is exclusive to the broadcasting area of the Lakers in Hawaii, Southern California, and Southern Nevada.

Los Angeles Lakers Games will be in 3D Vision Pro Live Streams

Apple Immersive captures videos that feature Spatial Audio and 8K 180-degree recordings to immerse their viewers, and Apple says the game intensity will be felt by the viewers. Game footage will be caught using the URSA Cine Immersive Live cam from Blackmagic Design. 

You can watch highlights and full game replays in the Apple Immersive format on demand, which will be available on the NBA Vision Pro app and Spectrum Sports Net 2-3 days after each game has ended.


Latest News
$2 Million Bounty Announced by Apple for Exploits That Are at Spyware Level
$2 Million Bounty Announced by Apple for Exploits That Are at Spyware Level 
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
2 Min Read
New Series From The Creator Of Breaking Bad Coming to Apple TV+
New Series From The Creator Of Breaking Bad Coming to Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Beta Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Pro 2 Rolled Out
Beta Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Pro 2 Rolled Out
1 Min Read
Sora Reached 1 Million Downloads Milestone
Sora Reached 1 Million Downloads Milestone
1 Min Read
The iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case is $15 Off
The iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case is $15 Off
1 Min Read
MagSafe Stands Modified to Reduce Scratches on the iPhone 17
MagSafe Stands Modified to Reduce Scratches on the iPhone 17
1 Min Read
EU And Apple Closing In On Settlements Over Rules On The App Store
EU And Apple Closing In On Settlements Over Rules On The App Store
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone Reported to Use Aluminum and Titanium for the Frame
Foldable iPhone Reported to Use Aluminum and Titanium for the Frame
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 With ANC is $60 Off
The AirPods 4 With ANC is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Four New Games Coming To Apple Arcade In November
Four New Games Coming To Apple Arcade In November
1 Min Read
Mindful Month Apple Watch Activity Challenge Begins On October 10
Mindful Month Apple Watch Activity Challenge Begins On October 10
1 Min Read
Lost your password?