‘Lovely Little Farm’ arrives on Apple TV+ June 10

Apple’s streaming platform will have a new children’s show on June 10.

‘Lovely Little Farm’ is an animated and live action series that features talking animals via Industrial Light and Magic. The show tells the story of two sisters who raise animals on their family farm, with the cast interacting with both live animals and digital creations.

The computer-generated animals are created by Lucasfilm studio company Industrial Light and Magic, the same ones who worked on ‘Star Wars’ and others. Darrall Macqueen of ‘Teletubbies’ fame will serve as the producer alongside human-animal interaction field leader Dr. Gail Melson, who will work with the crew in making the interactions more accurate.

The official trailer of ‘Lovely Little Farm’ is available to watch on the Apple TV+ YouTube channel. ‘Lovely Little Farm’ debuts June 10 for Apple TV+ subscribers at $4.99 a month. The service also features original content such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Tehran’ and more.