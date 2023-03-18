‘Luck’ hazmat bunnies to appear in new short film for St. Patrick’s Day

The hazmat-wearing bunnies from the Apple TV+ movie ‘Luck’ will be making an appearance in a St. Patrick’s Day themed short firm.

Apple announced ‘Bad Luck Spot!’, a short film that will feature the bunnies, will be shown on St. Patrick’s Day. According to the description, the bunnies will ‘jump on a very important task that gets hilariously out of control.’ It’s a nod to the 2021 short film titled ‘Blush’, which has an astronaut falling in love while journeying into space.

Wipe away that bad luck right in time for St. Patrick's Day. Watch the hazmat bunnies from #Luck spring into action in a new short film: Bad Luck Spot!



Now available 🍀 https://t.co/kVehnmFD5M pic.twitter.com/ctIpAwtvhX — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 17, 2023

‘Luck’ is an Apple TV+ original animated film made in collaboration with Skydance Animation. ‘Luck’ tells the story of Sam, an unlucky girl who discovered a place of luck and a collection of interesting characters. The movie stars Simon Pegg, Eva Noblezada, Jane Fonda, and Whoopi Goldberg. Kiel Murray is credited for the screenplay while Peggy Holmes served as the director.

Advertisements

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.