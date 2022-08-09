‘Luck’ promo gives free 3 months of Apple TV+ to Apple Card users

Apple is promoting its newest animated film ‘Luck’ by giving away three months’ worth of Apple TV+ to Apple Card customers.

Those interested can view and avail of the promotion in the Apple Wallet app, and then Apple Card menu when making a payment. The promotional page leads to the offer of redemption. The 3 months free Apple TV+ promo via Apple Card is valid until October 31 this year.

Both old and new Apple Card holders will be able to redeem the ‘Luck’ promo. Afterwards, users will get charged $4.99 unless they cancel the Apple TV+ service. Apple One subscribers are not allowed to redeem the 3-month trial.

‘Luck’ is an Apple TV+ original animated film and tells the story of Sam, an unlucky girl who met a black cat. She then gets pulled into the ‘World of Luck’ to try and change her future. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month.