‘Luck’ promo gives free 3 months of Apple TV+ to Apple Card users

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
Apple TV

Apple is promoting its newest animated film ‘Luck’ by giving away three months’ worth of Apple TV+ to Apple Card customers.

Apple Card

Those interested can view and avail of the promotion in the Apple Wallet app, and then Apple Card menu when making a payment. The promotional page leads to the offer of redemption. The 3 months free Apple TV+ promo via Apple Card is valid until October 31 this year.

Both old and new Apple Card holders will be able to redeem the ‘Luck’ promo. Afterwards, users will get charged $4.99 unless they cancel the Apple TV+ service. Apple One subscribers are not allowed to redeem the 3-month trial.

‘Luck’ is an Apple TV+ original animated film and tells the story of Sam, an unlucky girl who met a black cat. She then gets pulled into the ‘World of Luck’ to try and change her future. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.