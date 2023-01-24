Manga adaptation ‘Drops of God’ to arrive on Apple TV+

A new drama series based on a bestselling manga is set to appear on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

‘Drops of God’ is set to be an eight-episode series and will be based on the manga of the same name. The French-Japanese drama will premiere in 2023 on Apple TV+, but Japan will have it through Hulu. The Japanese manga is made by Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto.

‘Drops of God’ tells the story of a wine expert in Japan passing away, and leaving his estranged daughter a legendary wine collection. However, the daughter will have to compete with a wine expert to collect her inheritance. The series stars Tomohisa Yamashita and Fleur Griffer as Issei Tomine and Camille Leger, respectively. Oded Ruskin will serve as the director, while Klaus Zimmermann will be the producer. The series is written by Quoc Dang Tran.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original Apple content.