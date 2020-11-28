Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special Trailer Now Out

Apple offers a teaser for the upcoming holiday special on Apple TV+, titled ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ on its official YouTube channel.

The Christmas special features celebrity guests Billy Eichner, Jennifer Hudson, Jermaine Dupri, Mykal Michelle Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Misty Copeland, Mariah Carey’s twins and more. The presentation will be released December 4 on Apple TV+ along with a new single.

‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ will have dancing, animation and musical performances within a central heartwarming story.

The Apple TV+ special will also have a new soundtrack titled ‘Oh Santa!’, which will appear on Apple Music as well before being offered on other music streaming platforms.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the show and is only about a minute long. The first part is a festive holiday animation, which transitions to Mariah Carey performing in a variety of scenes.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.