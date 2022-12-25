‘Mere Mortals’ Mythic Quest spinoff to arrive on Apple TV+

Popular Apple TV+ show ‘Mythic Quest’ will be getting a spinoff from its episodes.

‘Mere Mortals’ will follow distinctive storytelling, sourced from fan-favorite episodes such as ‘A Dark Quiet Death’ and ‘Backstory!’, which offer a different plot and story told with great effect and will be the basis for the spin-off.

The 8-episode extension will have Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, David Hornsby, and Megan Ganz serving as executive producers, and Katie McElhenney, John Howell Harris, and Ashley Burch serving as creators. 3Arts Entertainment, Lionsgate, and Ubisoft will be producing the show for Apple TV+.

‘Mythic Quest’ tells the story of a videogame company and its employees. Currently, the series is on its third season and was recently greenlighted for a fourth. ‘Mere Mortals’ will be the first spin-off of the series and will be exclusive to Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘See’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘Slow Horses’.