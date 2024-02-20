Messi appears in latest Apple TV ad

MLS soccer superstar Lionel Messi has appeared in the latest ad from Apple TV.

Advertisements

A new ad appeared on Instagram, with Lionel Messi and other players promoting the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The reel, titled ‘You’ve Never Seen MLS Like This’ with an aim to encourage subscribers to get into the MLS Season Pass. It’s worth noting that this year’s MLS season will start on January 29.

The short video starts with two people watching Apple TV on their iPad, then turns into a quick-paced sequence of unusual camera shots, goalie gloves, and goats, with notable soccer personalities Cucho Hernandez, Lionel Messi, Hany Mukhtar, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Roman Burki making appearances. At the end is a tagline that reads ‘You’ve Never Seen MLS Like This.’

The MLS Season Pass included analysis, coverage, and exclusive content for subscribers and can be bought for $79 for the whole season with Apple TV+.