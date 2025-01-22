Apple TV

Minor tvOS 18.2.1 update rolled out for Apple TV

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV

Apple has released a minor update for the Apple TV software, tvOS 18.2.1, following tvOS 18.2. It is provided for all models of the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD and can be downloaded by accessing the Settings then choosing System, and going to Software Updates. 

Information on software updates can be found in Apple’s release notes. The tvOS 18.2.1 update with build serial number 22K160 is focused on a syncing issue where the process is not accurately executed through devices that are being synced.

Apple TV

The tvOS 18.3 is currently undergoing beta testing and is expected to be rolled out later this month, which may feature support for the robot vacuum in its Home app. A new Apple TV equipped with the company’s custom-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip supporting Wi-Fi 6E will also be released sometime during the latter part of the year. 

