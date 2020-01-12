Misconduct documentary dropped by Oprah and Apple TV+

A documentary that shows sexual misconduct within the music industry will no longer move forward due to Oprah exciting as the project’s executive producer. This means that the content will not appear on Apple TV+.

Oprah made a statement to the Hollywood Reporter and says that she fully supports women and that Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick are talented filmmakers, but their desire to premier it at the Sundance Film Festival before the film’s completion is reason to step down. Oprah also pledges to help sexual harassment and abuse victims via an organization named ‘Time’s Up.

The documentary appeared on the map in December of 2019 when Oprah signed as executive producer. It explores allegations made by a former music executive who claims she had been sexually assaulted by Russell Simmons.

Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, the documentary creators are known for their previous works, including ‘The Bleeding Edge’ and ‘The Hunting Ground’.