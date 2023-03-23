MLB Friday Night Baseball starts April 7

Season 23 of the Major League Baseball is well underway, and Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to watch premier games on the Apple TV app.

MLS Season Pass is different from Friday Night Baseball in several ways. MLS Season Pass requires additional payment to unlock all the available MLS games, while Friday Night Baseball only requires an Apple TV+ subscription. The MLB Network will be handling the production, and announcer booths will be graced by notable personalities such as Dontrelle Willis, Alex Faust, Wayne Randazzo, Heidi Witney, Tricia Whitaker, and Ryan Spilborghs.

Friday Night Baseball will begin with the match between the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers. Viewers in Canada and the US can choose alternative audio languages as well as local radio commentary while watching the games. A recent press release revealed the schedule for the season’s first half.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original Apple content.