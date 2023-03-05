MLS working with Apple to bring sports documentaries to Apple TV+

A series of soccer documentaries may be arriving on the Apple TV+ platform.

Apple and MLS’ partnership extends beyond streaming league games over ten years. League management said that there could be more non-live content on the way, stating ‘shoulder programming’ that goes alongside the MLS Season Pass.

Don Garber, MLS commissioner recently revealed that they have been working with Box to Box Production in creating a documentary series. It’s worth noting that Box to Box has made ‘Full Swing’ and ‘Drive to Survive’, and the same type of content could be arriving on Apple TV+.

The full details of the Apple-MLS agreement remain largely unknown. However, it’s reported that Apple has an ‘opt out’ clause if the targets for the MLS Season Pass were not met. Garber mentioned that the league and Apple did not fully flesh out the specific terms, and that they will not ‘talk about it now.’