‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ getting special 3D format for Vision Pro

Apple TV+ show ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ will have a 3D format shooting to cater to the Vision Pro headset.

The Godzilla and Titans TV series will be shot in 3D to support the newly-announced Apple headset. If this is the case, then ‘Monarch’ will be the first to support the 3D video capability for the $3,499 device. VisionOS can run Cinematic Environment for a more immersive experience as the creator can choose the aspect ratio and frame rate. The Apple headset also supports spatial audio and projects a screen that’s 100 feet wide.

Apple demoed the Vision Pro’s capability during the WWDC 23 with clips from Avatar: The Way of Water. The Cupertino-based company announced the acquisition of the Godzilla series in January last year, but has not set an exact date yet. Chris Black will serve as the showrunner and executive producer for ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’