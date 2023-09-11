‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ to arrive on November 17

Apple TV+ recently announced the first two episodes of the upcoming Godzilla series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ coming on November 17.

After announcing the live-action drama series, Apple has now set a launch date for the first episodes, which will arrive in November. The remaining content will be revealed on a weekly basis every Friday until January 12, 2024.

‘Monarch’ features stars such as Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, Kiersey Clemons, Anna Sawai, Mari Yamamoto, Ren Watanabe, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, and Anders Holm. Chris Black serves as the writer and series developer, while Milla Bell-Hart and Andrew Colville serve as writers as well. The official teaser is available to watch on the official YouTube channel and serves as the backdrop for the series’ premise.

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ will have ten episodes total, and it’s likely that the series will have other related content on Apple TV+ as well. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.