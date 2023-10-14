‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ trailer unveiled at Comic Con

Apple TV showed off a new trailer video for the upcoming action series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ during the New York Comic Con.

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ will go live on November 17 on the Apple TV+ platform. To generate interest, Apple has showed off a new trailer that offers the first sighting of Godzilla. In the description, the series will follow two siblings as they uncover their connection with Monarch, a top-secret organization. The video is around two and a half minutes and showcases the setting, the actors, and the events that are about to unfold.

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ debuts November 17 with two episodes. After that, a new episode will be released every Friday until completion. The series stars Anna Sawai, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Mari Yamamoto, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Ren Watanabe. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original shows and movies.