Moses Ingram cast in Apple TV+ limited series ‘Lady in the Lake’

Apple TV+ show ‘Lady in the Lake’ will have a new star in Moses Ingram, who will be playing an opposite role with Natalie Portman.

Ingram is set to play the part of Cleo Sherwood, with its previous Hollywood personality Lupita Nyong’o leaving the production due to unknown reasons.

Production of ‘Lady in the Lake’ began in April, and now Ingram will be continuing her career after appearing in the new series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’.

‘Lady in the Lake’ tells the story of a woman (Portman) who changed her career to an investigative journalist and clashes with Cleo Sherwood, a busy woman who’s also passionate about Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda. The show is based on the novel of the same name, written by Laura Lippman.

Other notable personalities in the ‘Lady in the Lake’ include Mikey Madison, Y’Lan Noel and Brett Gelman. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and can be packaged with Apple One deals.