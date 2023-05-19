    Multiview feature now available on Apple TV 4K

    Samantha Wiley

    Apple has launched the new multiview sports feature for the Apple TV 4K.

    Apple TV

    Multiview is an option that allows for multiple windows of Friday Night Baseball and the MLS Season Pass to be viewed simultaneously. Apple TV 4K users can now watch up to four simultaneous sports streams, including MLB and MLS live shows, as well as Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer games.

    Apple has made its multiview feature customizable for users to view live games, which they can choose from the bottom. There are multiple layout options for matches, as well as audio feed preferences. Going back to normal view is done in a single click using the remote.

    Multiview is now rolling out to Apple TV 4K users, but in order to access the feature the device has to be running tvOS 16.5. Device owners can download the software update as of today by going to the Settings app.

