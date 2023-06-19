Apple TV

Multiview on Apple TV arrives

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple TV

Apple TV recently gained the multiview feature, which allows users to watch several sports games simultaneously.

Apple has updated its Apple TV 4K to allow Multiview after announcing the feature on May 17. With Multiview on tvOS, users should be able to configure their devices to watch up to four Friday Night Baseball or Major League Soccer games through the Apple TV app. One of the requirements for Multiview is that users should have their devices updated to tvOS 16.5 or newer.

Apple TV users will have the option to watch four games in equal-sized windows, or a full-sized one and a smaller display on-screen. Once a sports game is in full screen mode, users can access a grid option and see other possible streams they can watch with Multiview. The process can be repeated until four simultaneous streams are achieved. Audio will be limited to just one stream, which can be changed through the Siri remote.

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Previous Article
Corsair HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset
Grab the Corsair HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset for Only $40
Next Article
Beats Studio Buds+
Transparent Beats Studio Buds+ launches in more countries
Latest News
Apple AirTag
Get a Handy AirTag For Only $25
1 Min Read
Lockdown Mode
watchOS 10 brings Lockdown Mode expansion
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds+
Transparent Beats Studio Buds+ launches in more countries
1 Min Read
Corsair HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset
Grab the Corsair HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset for Only $40
1 Min Read
App Store
Japan adds alternate app store law
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch installments on Apple Card limited to 12 months
1 Min Read
Lost your password?