Multiview on Apple TV arrives

Apple TV recently gained the multiview feature, which allows users to watch several sports games simultaneously.

Apple has updated its Apple TV 4K to allow Multiview after announcing the feature on May 17. With Multiview on tvOS, users should be able to configure their devices to watch up to four Friday Night Baseball or Major League Soccer games through the Apple TV app. One of the requirements for Multiview is that users should have their devices updated to tvOS 16.5 or newer.

Apple TV users will have the option to watch four games in equal-sized windows, or a full-sized one and a smaller display on-screen. Once a sports game is in full screen mode, users can access a grid option and see other possible streams they can watch with Multiview. The process can be repeated until four simultaneous streams are achieved. Audio will be limited to just one stream, which can be changed through the Siri remote.