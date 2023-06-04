Museum of modern art hosts Apple TV+ ‘Crowded Room’ premiere

The stars of Apple TV+ ‘The Crowded Room’ have come out on the premiere held at the Museum of Modern Art.

Apple hosted the event and brought together the cast of the series. Hollywood stars Amanda Seyfried, Tom Holland, and Emmy Rossum, as well as Thomas Sadoski, Levon Hawke, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Sam Vartholomeos, and Emma Laird. Executive producers Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Alexandra Milchan were also present.

‘The Crowded Room’ tells the story of a New York shooter named Danny Sullivan, who reveals through a series of interviews how his past has culminated into a life-altering revelation. ‘The Crowded Room’ will be available on Apple TV+ a week after the premiere, with the first three episodes going online in the debut.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features Apple original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Morning Show’, and ‘The Me You Can’t See’, among others.