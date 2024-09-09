Apple TV

‘Mythic Quest’ actor hints at season 4 launch

By Samantha Wiley
Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest’ star Rob McElhenney recently teased that a fourth season for the show might be underway.

Advertisements

The series has three seasons thus far on the Apple TV+ platform, with the fourth season being greenlighted by Apple. However, development and when it would be available for public consumption has yet to be determined. On X, McElhenny said that a fan should ‘maybe hold onto it’ when asked if they should cancel their subscription due to the lack of the fourth season. The Hollywood actor also posted an image on the social media platform with the cast and the show’s logo in the background.

Mythic Quest

Season three began airing in November 2022 and concluded after that, but there hasn’t been any news on when the fourth season will start. It’s believed that a spin-off, titled ‘Mere Mortals’ is in production and will reinforce episodes such as ‘Backstory!’ and ‘Dark Quiet Death’, among others.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M3 MacBook Pro
The 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $500 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 3
Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be absent in upcoming event
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max updated model may be revealed soon
1 Min Read
New FineWoven-like cases
New FineWoven-like cases to debut on September 9
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 expected to debut on September 9
1 Min Read
‘Total War: Empire’
‘Total War: Empire’ to arrive on App Store
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 to have better heart rate sensor
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 and Series 9 stock dwindle
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
Next iPad mini to launch in October
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th-generation iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?