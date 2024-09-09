‘Mythic Quest’ actor hints at season 4 launch

Mythic Quest’ star Rob McElhenney recently teased that a fourth season for the show might be underway.

The series has three seasons thus far on the Apple TV+ platform, with the fourth season being greenlighted by Apple. However, development and when it would be available for public consumption has yet to be determined. On X, McElhenny said that a fan should ‘maybe hold onto it’ when asked if they should cancel their subscription due to the lack of the fourth season. The Hollywood actor also posted an image on the social media platform with the cast and the show’s logo in the background.

Season three began airing in November 2022 and concluded after that, but there hasn’t been any news on when the fourth season will start. It’s believed that a spin-off, titled ‘Mere Mortals’ is in production and will reinforce episodes such as ‘Backstory!’ and ‘Dark Quiet Death’, among others.