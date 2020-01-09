‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ Apple TV+ Original Show Trailer Revealed

Today, Apple has released the ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ official trailer, an upcoming Apple TV+ original show set to debut February 7. The comedy series takes a look at the developers as they navigate through the ups and downs of maintaining a popular videogame.

Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney, known for their work in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ will be running the show. McElhenney will be appearing in the series as creative director, while Day will be directing in the background.

The Apple TV+ original show ‘Mythic Quest’ stars Jessie Ennis, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi, and F. Murray Abraham. The series will have 9 30-minute episodes when it gets released on February 9. It’s also the first comedic-themed content in the Apple TV+ lineup and joins ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Servant’, ‘See’ and ‘For All Mankind’.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.