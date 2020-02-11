Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet now available on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ gets its own comedy series in the form of ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’, which went live today.

Mythic Quest is a show about game developers navigating the challenges of running a popular multiplayer online game. The series is created by Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney, whose previous works include ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’. David Hornsby, one of the actors says that Mythic Quest has comedic lines in the same vein as ‘Always Sunny’.

Mythic Quest on Apple TV+

Rob McElhenney is the show’s video game director, surrounded by stars Jessie Ennis, Ashly Burch, Charlotte Nicdao, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has received an audience score of 80 and a 77 score from critics.

Mythic Quest has nine episodes available to watch on Apple TV+. Interested users can subscribe to the service for $4.99 a month and get exclusive content such as ‘See’, ‘Servant’ and ‘The Morning Show’, among others.