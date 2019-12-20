‘Mythic Quest- Raven’s Banquet to Show February 7

Apple TV+ original series ‘Mythic Quest- Raven’s Banquet‘ will be making its debut on February 7, 2020 as per Apple.

Created by Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney, ‘Mythic Quest’ is a live action comedy split in 30-minute episodes. Nine should be available to view come launch date. The series follows a group of videogame developers as they manage a popular game. The cast includes Jessie Ennis, Ashly Burch, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi and F. Murray Abraham.

‘Mythic Quest- Raven’s Banquet’ is notably the first comedy-themed Apple original series on the platform. Come February 7 the show will join existing content such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Servant’, ‘See’, ‘For All Mankind’ and ‘Dickinson’.

Apple TV+ is a streaming subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. Interested individuals can try the 7-day free promo or get it free for one year when they purchase a new iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch.