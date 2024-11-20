Mythic Quest returns with 4th season on January 29

Mythic Quest is returning for Season 4 on January 29 for the Apple TV+ more than three years after the show’s renewal, with the “Side Quest” spin-off series originating from the title “Mere Mortals” airing after the season concludes.

The show will start airing on January 29 featuring 2 new episodes, and one episode rolling out every week until the series ends on March 26th, with the spin-off airing on the same day it ends. Rob McElhenney gave us a hint back in September that a 4th season was in the making, with a post on X revealing a photo of him with his co-stars and the TV show’s logo in the background.

The spin-off series, written by Ashly Burch, will have the same cast but will follow the lines of some episodes such as “Backstory!” or “Dark Quiet Death” from the main show to explore a plot that’s different from the main show.