Apple TV

Mythic Quest returns with 4th season on January 29

By Samantha Wiley
Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest is returning for Season 4 on January 29 for the Apple TV+ more than three years after the show’s renewal, with the “Side Quest” spin-off series originating from the title “Mere Mortals” airing after the season concludes.

Advertisements

The show will start airing on January 29 featuring 2 new episodes, and one episode rolling out every week until the series ends on March 26th, with the spin-off airing on the same day it ends. Rob McElhenney gave us a hint back in September that a 4th season was in the making, with a post on X revealing a photo of him with his co-stars and the TV show’s logo in the background. 

Mythic Quest

The spin-off series, written by Ashly Burch, will have the same cast but will follow the lines of some episodes such as “Backstory!” or “Dark Quiet Death” from the main show to explore a plot that’s different from the main show.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Emojis
New emojis may arrive on iMessage in 2025
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 with ANC on Sale for $168.99
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay ad released by Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone XS Max now vintage, and Apple Series 2 Watches obsolete
1 Min Read
WeChat
WeChat introduces passkey technology for their iOS app
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Apple M4 MacBook Pro on Sale
1 Min Read
Final Cut Pro 11
Apple launches Final Cut Pro 11 for Macs and iPads
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade launches 15 additional games for the holidays
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
9th Gen Apple iPad Now Only $199
1 Min Read
Silo
Silo, award-winning Sci-Fi AppleTV+ series returns with Season 2
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
M4 MacBook Pro equipped with quantum dot film
1 Min Read
Smart Ring
Apple has no plans to make a smart ring
1 Min Read
Lost your password?