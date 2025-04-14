Apple TV

Mythic Quest to get a revised season finale for last season

By Samantha Wiley
Mythic Quest

Apple TV+ Mythic Quest will have a season finale and a revised ending in April this year.

Mythic Quest tells the story of a game development company and highlights the boss and employee quirks in working in one. Rob McElhenney is the show’s creator and executive producer, as well as an actor in the show, with Megan Ganz and Charlie Day as co-producers. Notable figures include Danny Pudi, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennish, Naomi Ekperigin, and Ashly Burch. The series appeared in 2020 as one of the first on Apple TV+, and the fourth season debuted in March 2025.

Mythic Quest

The producers said that they’re ‘proud’ of the show and ‘deeply grateful’ to the crew member and cast. The producers also thanked the fans and Apple for ‘believing in the vision’. McElhenny said to Variety that ‘endings are hard’, but they’re glad to have one last update to their finale.

