‘Napoleon’ director aims for Apple TV+ streaming with extended version

Director Ridley Scott hopes that his newest movie ‘Napoleon’ extended edition will be picked up by Apple and used in their streaming service.

Ridley Scott, alongside David Scarpa, is working on an extended edition of ‘Napoleon’, with Scott saying in an interview that he wants Apple to start streaming the film on Apple TV+. He mentioned in the interview that he had a cut that was four and a half hours in length and that it was a work in progress. The latest update was that he reduced it down to just four hours and ten minutes.

The extended version fleshes out the life of Empress Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The titular character will be played by Joaquin Phoenix.

Scott explained how the movie will have a theatrical cut with Sony, then the extended cut for streaming services. The movie ‘Napoleon’ will appear in theaters starting November 22 through Sony Pictures and Columbia Pictures.