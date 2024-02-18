Apple TV

‘Napoleon’ has a March premiere on Apple TV+

By Samantha Wiley
Napoleon

Apple Original film ‘Napoleon’ is set to hit the streaming service in March.

Advertisements

‘Napoleon’ is a retelling of the famous historical figure as he rises to become an emperor, with a focus on his relationship with Josephone. The movie also highlights the war visionary and military leader in battle. An official trailer has been released ahead of time on Apple TV’s official YouTube channel.

Napoleon

‘Napoleon’ stars Vanessa Kirby of ‘The Crown’ fame, playing the role of Josephine, while Napoleon is played by Joaquin Phoenix of ‘Joker’ fame. Under current regulations, the movie had a theatrical release which started in November last year before Thanksgiving. The order for the film began in 2021 when it had the tentative title ‘Kitbag’. ‘Napoleon’ earned $30 million three days after it launched, with mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original Apple content.

