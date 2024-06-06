Apple TV

Netflix cuts second- and third-generation Apple TV support

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV

Netflix sent some of its subscribers an announcement via email that it will soon cut off support on the second and third-generation Apple TVs.

Netflix has decided to maintain the “best possible experience” by directing its focus on devices capable of supporting the latest updates and features.

Apple TV

Apple’s second-generation TV was the first to feature an aluminum Apple remote and a black body—an updated appearance in contrast to the white and silver Apple TV launched in 2007. It was powered by the A4 chip with 720p resolution and was sold from 2010 to 2012, around the time when Apple released their third generation TV with 1080p resolution and an a5 chip. The two TV models came with an early version of iOS preceding the tvOS, whilst both did not have an app store and are now deemed obsolete by Apple. Netflix is still accessible on the fourth-generation Apple TV HD and across their 4K TV models.

It will take effect on July 31, 2024. In the following days, Netflix suggests upgrading to another model or using devices that can access their servicce like the Roku streaming device or other smart TVs.

