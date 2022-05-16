Netflix may copy Apple TV+ live streaming

Streaming giant Netflix may be planning to adopt Apple’s strategy to offer live streaming programs.

Deadline reports that Netflix is doing preliminary research on whether it should offer live streaming on its platform. The company has confirmed that it’s in the ‘early stages’ but has yet to reach a consensus or announce it to the public.

Live streaming content might range from competition series or festivals, as well as reality shows. Viewers might be able to participate in the show via live voting in terms of who they think should be eliminated or who they think should win.

Netflix may also follow a more traditional schedule if it decides to pursue live show streams. Furthermore, it will join several other streaming services that offer it, including Hulu and YouTube TV.

Apple TV already has live streaming content in the form of MLB ‘Friday Night Baseball’. It’s believed that Apple is pursuing other sports games such as the NBA and NFL.