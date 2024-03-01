‘Neuromancer’ slated for Apple TV+ launch

Apple TV+ is bringing an adaptation of William Gibson’s cyberpunk novel ‘Neuromancer’ to the streaming platform.

‘Neuromancer’ tells the story of a super hacker named Case who is plunged into a high-stakes digital espionage game involving a corporate dynasty. Gibson’s debut novel has been given numerous accolades and is a respected work in the cyberpunk genre. The book won the Hugo Award, the Philip K. Dick Award, and the Nebula Award. It also showed a tech-heavy future with AI, virtual reality, and cyberspace.

‘Neuromancer’ will have Graham Roland as the showrunner, while JD Dillard will be the director of the pilot episode. DreamCrew Entertainment will produce the show alongside Roland and Dillard. The book is a part of the trilogy, with Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive being the second and third, respectively. There is no exact release date for ‘Neuromancer’ as of the moment. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month.