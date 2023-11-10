New 3D movies debut on Apple TV app

New 3D movies have appeared on the Apple TV app for the upcoming Vision Pro headset.

The new redesigned Apple TV app on tvOS 17.2 reveals a number of movies with a 3D icon, which means they can only be played in 3D format and with compatible hardware. Since the content requires a device that can play it back, it’s likely that the movies are for the Apple Vision Pro headset. However, the frame rate and resolution are yet to be specified.

This 3D icon is live in the Apple TV app. https://t.co/EEKPRDVphx https://t.co/PFvCiyj78B — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) November 9, 2023

Some of the more notable 3D titles include Kung Fu Panda 3, Jurassic World Dominion, Everest, Pacific Rim Uprising, Warcraft, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Trolls, Shrek, and others. Apple recently showcased Avatar: The Way of Water in 3D to highlight the Vision Pro’s entertainment capabilities and said that the device could play 3D, 2D, and other immersive modes, including being in a virtual cinema.

Vision Pro is expected to debut in 2024.