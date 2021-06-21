New Apple TV 4K Gets Rare Price Cut, Now Only $170

Looking for a 4K Apple TV experience? You’ll love the new Apple TV 4K with Siri remote. Today, it’s down to just $169.98 which marks only the second major discount for the streaming device.

The new Siri Remote is clearly the star of the show, with a touch-enabled clickpad and voice recognition for hands-free commands. The newest 4K Apple box sports an impressive A12 Bionic chip for boosting content ranging from videos to games, music and more.

4K and HDR make for crisp and fluid video, while the Dolby Atmos elevates the audio experience to the next level. The new Apple TV 4K can double as a game console or fitness device with a subscription to Apple Fitness+ or Apple Arcade. Content-wise you’ll never be lacking in shows or movies with Apple originals and the latest from HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Get the newest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote for only $170 today!