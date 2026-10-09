Apple TV

New Apple TV 4K Reportedly Has Four HomePod System Support

By Samantha Wiley
New Apple TV 4K Reportedly Has Four HomePod System Support

A leaker with a proven record, pdfu, leaked that Apple has tried to add the capabilities of the HomePod to an Apple TV 4K, adding surround sound with a front-right, front-left arrangement. 


pdfu found extra code associated with this surround sound for the HomePod system in the current beta for audioOS; audioOS is the internal name of Apple’s new HomePod Operating System.

New Apple TV 4K Reportedly Has Four HomePod System Support

We are expecting an Apple announcement for products later this month, on October 13, when the Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini are expected to be announced. With the new feature being sound in Apple’s software code, it hints that an announcement for the device is imminent unless any issues surface.

It is uncertain if current models of Apple TV 4K will have support for this four-HomePod system or if it will be exclusive to the new Apple TV 4K releasing this month.


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