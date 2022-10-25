New Apple TV+ documentary about Stephen Curry in the works

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is set to be the centerpiece of a new documentary on Apple TV+.

‘Underrated’ tells the story of Curry, who had a unique playstyle that propelled him to the NBA. The documentary starts with the basketball athlete rising through the ranks and ends with him gaining the Finals MVP trophy and the 2022 NBA championship.

The film will be produced by Unanimous Media, Proximity Media, A24 and Apple Original Films. Ryan Coogler of ‘Black Panther’ fame will be producing with Peter Nicks serving as the director. Executive producers include Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, both of which came from ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’.

‘Underrated’ will be joining sports-themed content on the streaming service, including the ‘They Call Me Magic’, ‘Make or Break’, and ‘The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball’. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and can be bundled with other services with Apple One.