New Apple TV+ documentary focuses on Selena Gomez

Grammy nominated artist and award-winning singer Selena Gomez is set to be the subject in an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary.

Selena Gomez’s recent appearance in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has cemented her fame as a versatile talent. Apple continues the trend by highlighting her ‘unimaginable stardom’ in the music industry. The Apple TV+ film, titled ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ is the creation of Alek Keshishian, who is known for producing the documentary ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’.

Apple details that Selena sold 210 million plus singles around the world, and more than 45 billion streaming plays. The documentary sheds new light into the star’s 6-year journey into the darkness after achieving unimaginable stardom.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has acquired the rights to the documentary from Interscope films and Lighthouse Management + Media. ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ is the second documentary after Billie Eilish ‘The World’s a Little Blurry’.