New Apple TV+ film ‘Causeway’ to star Jennifer Lawrence

Apple has recently announced a new addition to its streaming platform- a movie titled ‘Causeway’ and stars Jennifer Lawrence.

‘Causeway’ tells the story of a soldier who’s trying to adjust after coming back home. The A24 film will have writers Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders, with footage and production in the state of New Orleans.

The Apple TV+ original will star Jennifer Lawrence, known for her role in ‘The Hunger Games’. Alongside the actress is Brian Tyree Henry, who’s known for ‘Bullet Train’ and ‘Atlanta’. The movie is set to appear in theaters, then on Apple TV+ later this year.

‘Causeway’ will join film catalogs such as ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and ‘CODA’. Lawrence is also appearing in an unreleased film called ‘Bad Blood’, which will chronicle the life of Elizabeth Holmes.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and features original content such as ‘See’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Finch’.