New Apple TV+ film ‘Raymond & Ray’ launches

Apple today premieres a new original film, titled ‘Raymond & Ray’.

‘Raymond & Ray’ is a dark comedy movie that tells the story of two brothers digging a grave for their recently-passed father. The film touches upon topics such as death, being a man, folly and pain as the pair begins carrying out their father’s last request.

‘Raymond & Ray’ premiered in September at the TIFF Film Festival and is now available to watch on Apple TV+. The two protagonists are portrayed by Hollywood actors Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor, alongside Chris Silcox, Maribel Verdue and Sophie Okonedo. Rodrigo Garcia is the film director.

Those who are interested can watch ‘Raymond & Ray’ through the Apple TV+ streaming service, which costs $4.99 a month. The app can be downloaded on the Mac, iPad, Apple TV or iPhone, or opened via a browser at tv.apple.com. The service can also be bundled in the Apple One subscription packages.