New Apple TV+ film ‘Swan Song’ will star Mahershala Ali

Apple TV+ will have a new film called ‘Swan Song’, featuring Mahershala Ali. The two-time Oscar winner will also be the producer of the show.

‘Swan Song’ is a drama that explores how people can go so far and sacrifice so much for the ones they love. Ali plays the protagonist Milo in the movie while Benjamin Cleary is the director. The show is set to enter production in spring.

Matt Dentler, acquisitions and feature development chief says that they immediately connected with the script, and that they couldn’t wait to bring Cleary’s vision to life.

Marshala Ali has appeared in shows such as ‘House of Cards’, ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Green Book’, while Cleary’s claim to fame is ‘Stutterer’, an Oscar-winning short film. ‘Swan Song’ will have a theatrical release before being available on Apple TV+, alongside new content such as ‘Beastie Boys Story’, ‘Wolfwalkers’, ‘The Banker’ and ‘Boys State’ among others.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.