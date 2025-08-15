Apple TV

New Apple TV In Development Featuring A17 Pro Chip

By Samantha Wiley
Rumors are circulating that a revamped version for the Apple TV is in the making and is anticipated to launch towards the end of the year. A device seen in the Apple code suggests that the Apple TV will feature the A17 Pro Chip. which was made for the iPhone 15 Pro line and still being made for iPad Mini 7 Models.

The latest Apple TV 4K features the A15 Bionic Chip, and upgrading the chip to the A17 Pro Chip will provide the latest Apple TV with considerable features, including Apple Intelligence and the capability to run games that have advanced graphics and are of console quality.

There is little information about the new Apple TV but it is anticipated to be receiving a Wi-Fi Chip and bluetooth designed by Apple. The upcoming device could be postponed until later this year or could be unveiled with the new iPhone lineup.

