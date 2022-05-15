New Apple TV may launch this year

Ming Chi Kuo, Apple analyst tweeted that Apple might be releasing a new, lower-priced Apple TV device this year.

Kuo mentioned in his tweet that the device will have a more competitive price compared to other streaming devices such as the Roku lineup, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast. The latest Apple TV is the 4K device that costs $179 for the 32GB storage model and $199 for the 64GB variant, while the previous generation Apple TV HD with 32GB storage is priced at $149.

Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 13, 2022

Meanwhile other brands offer their streaming devices under $100, with the Roku and Chromecast in particular charging only $50. It’s possible that Apple will have a sub-$100 streaming device in the second half of 2022 because it sold the 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TV starting at $99 and eventually dropped it to just $69.

The Apple TV 4K sports a new Siri remote, WiFi 6, HDMI 2.1 and the A12 Bionic chip.