New Apple TV+ ‘Plur1bus’ Teaser Video Debuts

Apple recently showed a new teaser trailer for the upcoming drama series ‘Plur1bus’.

‘Plur1bus’ is a new show from the famed writer and producer Vince Gilligan, best known for his work on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’. The series will star Rhea Seehorn of ‘Better Call Saul’, but not much else has been revealed in the trailer. Apple will promote it during the San Diego Comic-Con. Apple won the rights amid a bidding war with other streaming companies and networks, mostly because of the script and Gilligan’s reputation.

The partnership was announced in 2022, and the deal was that Gilligan would produce an original series for the company. Apple gave the producer a straight-to-series order along with a second season as part of the deal. It’s believed that each episode will cost upward of $15 million, although the exact number of episodes is yet to be determined.