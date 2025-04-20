Apple TV

New Apple TV+ promotion pops up

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is making its subscription to Apple TV+ significantly cheaper for a limited time.

Returning and new customers can get a notification that they can subscribe to Apple TV+ for only $2.99 monthly for 3 months. After the promo ends, the price of the subscription will revert to the regular $9.99 per month. Apple has advertised the offer on its web, tv.apple.com, and the Apple TV app, and it will be available until the 24th of April. It’s worth noting that the price is different per country, with the UK at £2.99 per month, while in Canada, it’s $3.99 CAD.

The promotion is open to returning and new customers, with current subscribers not being able to get the offer. Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and features original content, including Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, Severance, and more. Sunday Night Soccer and Friday Night Baseball games are also unlocked.

