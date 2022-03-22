New Apple TV update stops movie rentals on Google and Android TV

Google TV and Android TV users recently found themselves unable to rent movies on the Apple TV app.

When choosing the ‘rent’ option, users are directed to instead access the content on their iPad, iPhone and other Apple streaming devices. The button now displays ‘How to Watch’ and directs them to go outside the streaming box or stick and watch it instead on the iPad or iPhone.

The update affects only the rent and purchase options but not the streaming content in Apple TV+. Those who have purchased or rented movies before are still able to access the content on their Google TV and Android TV devices.

The reason for the change is yet to be announced, but it’s likely to combat commissions Google gets for in-app purchases. Other third-party platforms, including Roku TVs and smart TVs from LG and Samsung are unaffected but this might also change in the near future.