New batch of video screensavers for Apple TV released

Apple today has launched 11 new screensavers for Apple TV on HD and 4K format. All of them are underwater depictions, including groups of dolphins, a humpback whale, stingrays and coral reefs. Users can download the scenes in either 4K or full HD.

Apple TV video screensavers now total 80-plus scenes. Among the new videos feature red sea coral, gray reef sharks, cownose rays, Costa Rica dolphins, California kelp forest, waves in Tahiti and Alaskan Jellies. Users can now access the new screensavers in tvOS and Apple TV based on their settings. Then, simply swipe right or left using your Siri remote to switch from your preferred videos.

Apple TV is a streaming platform where users can download and watch YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ for $4.99 a month. The app can be accessed using an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV set top box.