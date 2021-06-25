New behind the scenes video of Apple TV+ show ‘Physical’ revealed

Apple has recently uploaded a new behind the scenes video of its upcoming Apple TV+ show ‘Physical’ on its official YouTube channel.

‘Physical’ tells the story of a beleaguered woman in the 80s who turns to aerobics for success and empowerment. The online clip features insights and commentaries from Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba and showrunner Annie Weisman.

Aside from setting the backdrop the video details character insights, such as Byrne’s persona Sheila Rubin suffering from bulimia and dysmorphia.

‘Physical’ is set to debut June 18, with new episodes being introduced every Friday. Rose Byrne plays the lead role, with notable co-stars Paul Sparks, Lou Taylor and Ashley Liao. Liza Johnson serves as the show’s director.

Apple TV+ features original Apple content such as ‘Tehran’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘The Oprah Conversation’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, among others. The streaming service costs $4.99 a month and can be viewed on Safari, iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.