New changes for Apple TV MLS season Pass announced

The MLS and Apple have announced new changes for the 2023 MLS season, which starts February 25.

MLS Season Pass subscribers will get to enjoy more camera angles, Dolby 5.1 audio support, and full HD video. The enhanced production quality is believed to provide better replays and field coverage. All future matches will have both English and Spanish commentary, with Canadian games having French commentary options.

Fans of Major League Soccer can watch extra content, such as weekly matchups, key moment insights, and stories from their favorite teams and players. MLS 360 has been introduced as a new show that offers in-depth looks, with discussions and analysis on every match.

The MLS Season Pass unlocks club-produced content, current game highlights and replays, historic matches, and MLS classics. Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can pay $79 for the whole season or $12.99 monthly, while non-subscribers can pay $99 per season or $14.99 monthly.